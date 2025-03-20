12-year-old drowns while swimming in Polk County lake

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A family outing turned into tragedy at Lake Roy on Thursday when a young boy lost his life.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a father took his 9-year-old and 12-year-old sons, plus his 10-year-old nephew, onto the water to fish and swim.

The kids went into the water to swim, but had trouble staying afloat due to water and weather conditions, the sheriff said.

The father got his younger son and nephew back onto the boat, then jumped into the water to save his 12-year-old, who the sheriff identified as Noah Gomez. However, Noah slipped off his father’s back and drowned.

Sheriff Judd is updating the media at the Lake Roy boat ramp in Winter Haven where, tragically, a 12 year old boy drowned. Please keep the Gomez family in your prayers. Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 20, 2025

