14 men arrested in Volusia County sting targeting online predators

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In a three-day undercover operation in Volusia County, 14 men were apprehended for attempting to solicit minors for sex.

This operation took place from Thursday to Saturday and focused on internet predators who thought they were in contact with 13- to 15-year-old boys and girls. In reality, they were conversing with undercover detectives.

Some notable cases are that of 25-year-old Moshe Josue Delgado Juarez from Ocala, who escalated the situation by driving his car into a deputy, resulting in a fractured leg.

Juarez is now facing further charges, which include aggravated battery, assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated fleeing with injury, and resisting arrest with violence.

Joshua Lee Walker, a 45-year-old man from Lexington, North Carolina, was arrested while on vacation in Florida with his girlfriend and three children.

The full list of offenders includes:

Julio Cesar Real Chavarria, 33, South Daytona (Nicaraguan national; ICE detainer placed)

Mathieu Merveil Kouatonou, 29, Orlando

Niegel George Johnson, 28, Daytona Beach

Moshe Josue Delgado Juarez, 25, Ocala

Sourab Chilakamarri, 26, Daytona Beach

Reinaldo Ray Medina Jr., 31, South Daytona

Carlos George Guebara, 51, DeLand

Kenneth Leon Baldwin Jr., 39, Daytona Beach

Thomas Edward McKee, 39, Port Orange

Patrick James Concree, 40, Kissimmee

Francisco Javier Jurado, 33, Orange City

Robert Scott Shipley Jr., 26, Vero Beach

Joseph Alan Williamson, 55, Port Orange

Joshua Lee Walker, 45, Lexington, N.C.

