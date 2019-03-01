  • 14-year-old arrested at Orlando middle school in connection to Lake County murder

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    MASCOTTE, Fl. - Officials have arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in February.

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Mar'quez McFarland shot and killed 39-year-old Timothy West in Mascotte on February 10 during what they believe was a drug deal.

    Related Headlines

    The US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and Orange County officials took McFarland into custody at Southwest Middle School in Orlando Thursday afternoon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories