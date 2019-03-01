14-year-old arrested at Orlando middle school in connection to Lake County murder

MASCOTTE, Fl. - Officials have arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in February.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Mar'quez McFarland shot and killed 39-year-old Timothy West in Mascotte on February 10 during what they believe was a drug deal.
Related Headlines
The US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and Orange County officials took McFarland into custody at Southwest Middle School in Orlando Thursday afternoon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman drowned hours-old grandson, buried him to ‘prevent family shame,’ police say
- One dead after small plane crashes into building near Fort Lauderdale Beach
- Retired officer who once worked at schools arrested on child porn charges
- VIDEO: 18-year-old ‘fantasized of committing murder,' stabbed mother to death unprovoked, affidavit says
The investigation remains ongoing.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}