0 14-year-old boy found with loaded gun at Flagler County middle school, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 14-year-old student in Flagler County was taken into custody Friday on charges of bringing a loaded gun to school, deputies said.

A teacher at Buddy Taylor Middle School on Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast received information that a student had a firearm in his backpack, a news release said. The teacher alerted school administration and school resource Deputy Cory Petty investigated, authorities said.

“I want to point out that the ‘See something, say something’ campaign works. I commend that, combined with the quick actions of our school resource deputies, to bringing a quick resolution to this incident,” Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager said.

The teen boy was detained, and a loaded handgun was found in his backpack, deputies said. There was no magazine in the gun, but there was one round in the chamber, the release said.

"This case could have ended in tragedy," Staly said. "I want to commend the student that came forward. I want to commend the teacher that took it seriously and reported it."

“Our number one concern is the safety of our students, and thankfully, we were able to thwart any plans this juvenile may have had before someone was injured during today’s incident,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and its Domestic Homeland Security Section were at the scene.

__ said the gun was stolen from an unlocked car on April 23rd on Point Pleasant Drive.

“This student now faces multiple felonies for his actions. Make no mistake, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office takes a zero-tolerance approach to weapons and threats on school campuses. This incident was safely resolved because of the great cooperation between school personnel, students, school resource deputies, the Sheriff’s Office and the systems we have put in place,” Staly said.

