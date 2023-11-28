15 injured in crash involving bus, Marion County ambulance

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — More than a dozen people were treated after a crash Tuesday morning involving a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance and a bus carrying special needs students.

Marion County first responders were called to the intersection of SW 90th St. and SW 80th Ave. just before 9 a.m. for reports of a crash involving an ambulance, a pickup truck, and a small bus.

According to Marion County Fire rescue, multiple callers reported that the ambulance was hit while responding to a call and had rolled over onto its side.

Responding MCFR units from the nearby “Friendship” station on SW 90th Ave. were able to arrive on scene within a minute of the initial call and immediately began treating patients from all three vehicles.

According to MCFR, a total of 15 people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals, including 11 of the students on the bus. Eight of those students were only taken to the hospital as a precaution while three complained of minor injuries.

The bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital to be treated.

The two firefighters on board the MCFR ambulance were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. They have not said which driver was at fault.

