15 residents displaced after Orlando apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen people have been displaced after an apartment caught fire, officials with the Orlando Fire Department said.
The apartment complex is located on Landing Drive in the Rosemont area.
The resident who lives in an apartment where the fire started said he was cooking Friday morning when something on his stove caught fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to two apartments, but smoke and water damaged the surrounding units.
Neighbor Crystal Conner said she scrambled to help get other residents out.
“I smelled some smoke, and I came out, and he was standing outside, and actually he kept trying to go back into his apartment to get clothes, and saying, ‘I have to go to work.’ I said, ‘Sir, you're not going to be able to go back into the apartment," Conner said.
Fire investigators said they believe the stove incident started the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.
"I went to the second floor, and that's as far as the smoke would allow me, knocking on doors trying to get people out,” Conner said.
The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
