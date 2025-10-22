15-year-old accused of killing 17-year-old in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old in September.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tommy Lagree Jr., 15, on a charge of first-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The victim, Jahriel Huertaus, was found in the 4900 block of Keith Place on Sept 26. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lagree was taken into custody Wednesday after a warrant was secured. He was taken to the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center.

Detectives did not release a motive for the shooting.

