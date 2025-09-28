Deputies investigating fatal shooting of 17-Year-Old in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old male.

The shooting took place on September 26, 2025, at the 4900 block of Keith Place.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 6 p.m. and found the victim, who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased the following day.

The investigation into the shooting is active, and authorities have not released further information at this time.

