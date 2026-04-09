16 cats rescued from DeLand property after several found dead

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Animal control officers in Volusia County rescued 16 cats from a property near DeLand this week after several others were found dead and multiple animals were in critical condition.

Volusia county rescued cat getting help

According to county officials, Volusia County Animal Services responded Wednesday afternoon to a welfare call at the At-Home Express Tangerine Inn in unincorporated DeLand. Officers found 19 cats spread across several rooms on the property, including rooms that were not actively occupied.

Three cats were already dead when officers arrived.

Officials said four of the rescued cats were in such poor condition they had to be rushed to a 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic. Two of those cats later died because of severe medical issues, while two others remain under urgent care.

The remaining 12 cats are now being treated and monitored at the county’s new animal shelter.

Animal services workers said many of the animals needed immediate food, medical evaluation and stabilization after being removed from the property.

Cat in shelter after DeLand Rescue

County officials also said the three cats found dead at the scene will undergo forensic necropsies through University of Florida to help determine how they died.

The case remains under investigation with help from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office as officials work to determine what happened and whether charges may follow.

County leaders said the case highlights how quickly animal welfare situations can become severe when concerns are not reported early.

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