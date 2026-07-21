ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla — Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration and Community Legal Services for the 16th Annual Back to School Expo at the Altamonte Mall on Saturday, August 8th from 11am-4pm.

The event is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. It’s also Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend.

Get your family school-ready with great savings!

Prizes, Discounts and Giveaways!!