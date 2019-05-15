17-year-old charged with murder, accused of shooting man in Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager was behind bars Tuesday, accused of fatally shooting a man in an Orlando park last week.
Job Celestine, 17, faces a first-degree murder charge related to the death of 20-year-old Charles Walker III.
Police said Walker was found shot dead at Lizzie Rodgers Park in Orlando on May 7.
The Orlando Police Department said Celestine turned himself in Tuesday morning.
Celestine also faces charges of robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
The State Attorney's Office said it is still determining whether to charge him as an adult.
"Because he's 17 years old, death is not on the table," WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. "However, under certain circumstances, life in prison is still an option at sentencing."
A former judge said Celestine will be given a chance at parole.
Celestine is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.
ARRESTED: Job Celestine BM 8/29/01 has been arrested for the murder of Charles Bernard Walker III. This homicide occurred at Lizzie Rogers Park on May 7. pic.twitter.com/q224DAMdRQ— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 14, 2019
