Officials investigate fatal shooting after discovery of body in Parramore park, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County officials are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in Lizzie Rodgers Park in the 2100 block of Long Street, which is a half-mile from Camping World Stadium.
Orlando police confirmed to Channel 9 that the body of an adult male was found in the park.
It isn't known what led up to the shooting, but police said those who heard gunshots called police an hour after the shooting.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
