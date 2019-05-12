0 18-year-old accused of stalking, watching several girls in Orange County, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For the second time in just a few months, an 18-year-old is accused of stalking and watching teen girls.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies said Thai Williams was caught on camera peeping into a teen girl's windows.

WFTV reporter Deanna Allbrittin has been digging through Williams’ criminal history and spoke with an 18-year-old alleged victim and her mother.

TRENDING NOW:

They didn’t want to be interviewed on camera but said this has shaken them and made them feel unsafe in their own home.

They said they're glad Williams is being held at the Orange County Jail and they won't rest easy if he's allowed out.

Investigators said he entered a backyard on Larks Nest Court and went into an enclosed patio.

His arrest affidavit said the homeowner's camera showed him "use a chair from the victim to look in the windows of a neighbor’s house.”

The Sheriff's Office first "Responded on May 9th, but the suspect was gone,” according to the report.

The affidavit states the victim saw Williams looking in the window and she told an adult in the home, who saw him walking out of the neighbors' backyard and "stopped the defendant until deputies arrived."

As the judge assessed his arrest, she looked at why he was already out on bail.

Court records show deputies arrested Williams on seven charges for burglary, seven for voyeurism and one for stalking back in February.

That arrest was for several different incidents.

He posted bail for his $39,000 bond the next day.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.