Gas pump skimmers: Watch out for these 5 things

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried held a news conference Thursday morning in Miramar to discuss the growing problem of gas pump skimmer fraud.
Fried, whose credit card number has been stolen several times, said 155 skimmers have been discovered statewide in the last two weeks, bringing the total to more than 600 for 2019.
Related Headlines
Read: Tainted gas: What it can cost you
Here are five tips for avoiding gas station skimmers:
1. Pay with cash or use a credit card inside a convenience store, and use a credit card chip reader if one is available.
2. If using a debit card at the pump, choose to run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN.
3. Check for pump locks or seams for security tape, which indicates a pump has been inspected. Ensure the gas pump dispenser cabinet is closed and does not appear to have been tampered with.
4. Use a gas pump nearer to the entrance of a convenience store.
5. Regularly monitor bank and credit card accounts to spot unauthorized charges and enroll in fraud alerts.
Read: 5 common questions about Florida's texting while driving bill
Customers who suspect their credit card number has been compromised are advised to immediately report it to authorities and to their credit card company.
Click here or call 800-435-7352 to file a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Read: Contractor claims I-4 Ultimate project delayed nearly 9 months
Watch Thursday's news conference below:
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}