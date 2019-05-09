0 Contractor claims I-4 Ultimate project delayed nearly 9 months over issues including bridge cracks

ORLANDO, Fla. - The contractor responsible for building the I-4 Ultimate project now claims construction is 266 days behind schedule.

Officials said the blame for the delay falls, in part, on a single bridge support that is filled with cracks.

WFTV first reported on the issues last year near I-4 and Colonial Road.

The bridge finally opened in January, one year after it was scheduled to open.

Vehicles finally started crossing above Colonial on their way to I-4, but the bridge is still wired up as Florida Department of Trasportation tries to figure out why the pier is cracked and what to do about it.

According to contractor SGL, keeping a new bridge shut down for nearly a year cost both time and money on the road to fixing Central Florida's traffic woes.

Officials also said taking down the temporary supports surrounding that cracked pier did nothing to speed things up.

SGL now says it expects to finish "266 calendar days beyond the contractual dates."

Subtracting the legalese, it means cracked concrete may keep you waiting the better part of a year beyond the 2021 opening the state told I-4 drivers to expect.

"We are looking for a 75-year lifespan for this bridge, and we want to make sure that the state gets what it's paying for,” said Mike Shannon, with FDOT, in November. “We believe that we found through our testing that the bridge is structurally sound and right now we are just working on serviceability repairs."

Beyond the cracked pier, the company complains problems drilling to limestone are adding up, and hurricanes Matthew and Irma certainly didn't help.

The company claims all the issues have made finishing on time impossible. but FDOT said it's continuing to hold SGL to the original completion date unless future negotiations result in a change to the I-4 Ultimate contract.

SGL said it's trying to catch up and claims to have people out here working nearly constant overtime to get it done.

