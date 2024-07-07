, Fla. — An 18-year-old from Ormond Beach has been arrested after being accused of shooting at a vehicle with people inside on the Fourth of July.

Volusia County deputies were called to George Anderson Street in Ormond Beach after a caller reported someone had fired at them multiple times.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the bullet holes suggest that the people inside the car missed being hit in the head or chest.

Detectives said they determined Dylan Preis had a falling out with the driver and was the suspected shooter.

Read: Orlando police investigating shooting that injured 2 people

Deputies said Preis confessed to law enforcement about using his grandmother’s handgun in the shooting after saying he was not involved.

They found the gun and shell casings at the scene.

The teen faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and firing into a vehicle.

Preis was taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he is held without bond.

Read: Orange County deputies search for man after shooting Sunday morning

18-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at people in car, deputies say Detectives said they determined Dylan Preis had a falling out with the driver and was the suspected shooter. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office /Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group