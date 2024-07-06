Police investigating shooting that injured 2 people

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is responding to a shooting in an Orlando neighborhood.

Police said they are responding to the 700 block of South Oxalis Avenue in call to a shooting.

OPD said two individuals were located and transported to area hospitals.

Police said one person is stable and one person is in critical condition.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Channel 9 will keep you updated.

See the map below of the scene.

