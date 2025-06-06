19-year-old shot in Deltona, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Deltona on Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 6:46 p.m. to a shooting in a parking lot at 2820 Howland Boulevard.

Deputies said upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound near his mouth.

Deputies said the victim was alert and talking on the scene and was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

The sheriff’s office said they are pursuing leads in the investigation and an update will be posted when available.

