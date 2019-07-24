  • 2 accused of attempted murder after 2 people shot at Orange County gas station

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder related to shooting at an Orange County gas station on Monday, deputies said.

    Deputies said Briderris Clarke, 18, and Jamel Rucker, 45, are both facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm related to the shooting at a 7-Eleven on the corner of South Orange Blossom Trail and 39th Street.

    Investigators said two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting.

    Deputies said a group of people were standing outside the gas station before midnight Monday when someone walked up to them and started shooting.

