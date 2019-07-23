2 people shot outside Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A group of people were standing outside an Orange County gas station before midnight Monday when someone walked up to them and started shooting, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies said the shooting, which happened at the 7-Eleven on the corner of South Orange Blossom Trail and 39th Street, left two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Deputies said the identity of the shooter is unknown.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates from the scene.
