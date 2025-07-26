Three Melbourne residents are charged in drug bust, investigators say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Three residents of Melbourne have been formally charged in connection with a substantial federal operation involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators found guns, cocaine, and fentanyl in a car driven by Michael Jatsko and Leonard Nile Junior, along with additional substances in a storage unit owned by Jatsko and Alivia Assidio.

Authorities say that the group is currently charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and they have not revealed the amount of drugs confiscated during the operation.

Investigators note that the indictment represents a significant advancement in the investigation, as authorities persist in dismantling drug distribution networks in the region.

