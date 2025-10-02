2 areas of interest being watched in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring two new areas of interest in the tropics.

The first one is over the western Bahamas close to Florida. A frontal boundary is expected to lift into this region late week.

tropics watch (Source: WFTV)

An area of low pressure may form this weekend and could attempt to organize further as it moves northwestward. This currently has a very low development chance with conditions not favorable for organization.

tropics watch (Source: WFTV)

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will be a concern this weekend into next week across much of the state, including Central Florida.

rain totals (Source: WFTV)

Elsewhere, a tropical wave will float off the coast of Africa this weekend.

As the wave moves westward, it may develop further in the open waters of the Atlantic. This has a low development chance.

If it were to develop, it would likely turn northwestward, away from Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

