2 arrested in Cocoa man's shooting death

COCOA, Fla. - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in Cocoa, police say.
Dimitric Bailey was found Sunday night slumped over inside his car on Vagabond Street at the Sunrise Village mobile home community.
Witnesses and surveillance video helped police find and arrest Xavier Turner and Kenneth Levatt, authorities said. They are being held on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges, police said.
But police said there is a third culprit who remains at large.
Investigators said Turner admitted that he was the person seen in the surveillance video, and that Turner identified Levatt.
Police said the motive was robbery, and the victim was found with his pockets empty and turned inside out.
