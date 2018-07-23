  • 2 arrested in connection with deadly shootout on Alafaya Trail

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 19-year-olds were arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shootout on Alafaya Trail, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. 

    Maurice Smith and Andreas Lee are each facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. 

    Related Headlines

    Deputies responded to Alafaya Trail and Challenger Parkway Thursday afternoon for reports of a shooting. 

    Photos: Shootout scene on Alafaya Trail

    Jonathan Bryant, 35, was found with gunshot wounds following a crash. He later died at a hospital.  

    His passenger, Robert Ashe IV, tried to flee the scene, but was captured by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who had spotted people in two vehicles shooting at each other on Research Parkway, deputies said. 

    Read: 7 days, 13 homicides mark violent mid-July for Central Florida

    Ashe was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, deputies said. 

    The other suspects fled in a white Nissan Altima. 

    Deputies said the shooting wasn’t random. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories