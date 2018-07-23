2 arrested in connection with deadly shootout on Alafaya Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 19-year-olds were arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shootout on Alafaya Trail, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
Maurice Smith and Andreas Lee are each facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Deputies responded to Alafaya Trail and Challenger Parkway Thursday afternoon for reports of a shooting.
Jonathan Bryant, 35, was found with gunshot wounds following a crash. He later died at a hospital.
His passenger, Robert Ashe IV, tried to flee the scene, but was captured by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who had spotted people in two vehicles shooting at each other on Research Parkway, deputies said.
Ashe was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, deputies said.
The other suspects fled in a white Nissan Altima.
Deputies said the shooting wasn’t random.
The investigation is ongoing.
