0 7 days, 13 homicides mark violent mid-July for Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - The middle of July has taken a violent turn in Central Florida. In less than seven days, investigators in several counties have been called to 10 different homicide scenes that resulted in 13 deaths, including an unborn child.

Six of the 10 cases have yielded no arrests. Another case has one person in custody on an unrelated charge while two others are at large.

Here is what we know from investigators about each case and each person whose life was lost:

1: Krystal Phillips, Eatonville – Saturday, July 14

Investigation status: One arrest

Eatonville Police said Phillips was killed by a friend who was “awoken by demons.” Court paperwork said a bloody bible, pipe and frying pan were found at the scene as Lesley Satenay, 40, told investigators “the devil was inside his room.”

2: Richard Javier, 35, Longwood – Saturday, July 14

Investigation status: No arrests

Longwood police said Richard Javier was shot during an incident at the corner of Powell Street and SR-434 Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. He crashed his car in front of South Seminole Hospital soon thereafter, police said. Police did not release information about a suspect or why Javier was shot.

3 & 4: Couple in Kissimmee – Sunday, July 15

Investigation status: No arrests

Osceola County sheriff’s deputies still have not released the names of a couple found dead inside a home on Meadow Oak Circle Sunday evening. Neighbors said they asked police to check on the couple after noticing weeds were growing in their normally well-manicured yard. Deputies have not released their names or details about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

5 & 6: Imelda Francois, 21, and her unborn child, Pine Hills – Monday, July 16

Investigation status: No arrests

Orange County sheriff’s deputies said someone followed and opened fire on the car Imelda Francois was driving on Gamble and Dunsford drives in Pine Hills. Five other people were in the car. Francois was killed. A 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a toddler was grazed by a bullet.

7: Cornelius Lewis, 54, Ocala – Tuesday, July 17

Investigation status: Teen person of interest questioned by police

Ocala Police were called to the Parkside Garden apartments late Tuesday night, where 54-year-old Cornelius Owens was found dead. A friend said she watched Owens’ final moments in a Facebook video. Officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody for questioning, but did not disclose his identity of a motive.

8 & 9: Cynthia & Sean Stack, Parramore – Wednesday, July 18

Investigation status: No arrests

On Wednesday morning, a neighbor of Cynthia Stack and her son Sean noticed their door had been propped open all night. When she looked inside, she found Cynthia Stack, 52, dead on a futon. Police later found her son Sean, 22, dead in another room. Orlando police have not released any information about a motive or possible suspects. Animal Control also removed a dog from the scene.

10: William Graham, 26, Pine Hills – Wednesday, July 18

Investigation status: No arrests

William Graham was found shot to death outside the Windsor Cove apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Neighbors told Channel 9 Graham was a father. Orlando Police have not released information about a gunman. The murder happened at an apartment complex with a long history of problems.

11: Daytona Beach motel shooting – Thursday, July 19

Investigation status: One arrest

Daytona Beach police said one man was killed “execution style,” and two others were wounded, in a shooting outside the Best Southern Sun Plaza Motel early Thursday morning. Surveillance video helped police quickly identify a suspect and after only seven hours, police arrested Marcus Pinckney at an Ormond Beach motel. Police said Pinckney felt cheated during a drug deal. Investigators did not release the names of the victims.

12: Sasha Garden, 27, Orange County – Thursday, July 19

Investigation status: No arrests

Passersby found the body of a transgender woman behind an apartment building near Orange Blossom Trail around 5 a.m. Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff Office’s originally identified the victim as a man dressed as a woman, and later clarified after talking to Garden’s family. Deputies have not released information about how Sasha Garden died or who they are searching for.

13: Jonathan Bryant, 35, Orange County – Thursday, July 19

Investigation status: Two being sought, one unrelated arrest

Deputies said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was at an unrelated crash investigation on Research Parkway when he thought he saw a dark Jeep and a white Nissan Altima street racing. He then realized people in the vehicles were exchanging gunfire, FHP said. The driver of the SUV, Jonathan Bryant, lost control and crashed into another vehicle along Alafaya Trail near UCF. Bryant died from gunshot wounds, deputies said. Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Ashe IV, who was a passenger in the Jeep, on an unrelated outstanding warrant. Deputies said they were searching for two others but did not release any information about them.

