Man found dead outside troubled Orlando apartment complex, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found dead outside an Orlando apartment complex early Wednesday, police said.

    The man was found at the Windsor Cove apartments on Mercy Drive at about 4 a.m.

    The 911 caller told police they saw the man lying on the ground and they heard gunshots.

    The name of the victim has not been released.

    The Windsor Cove apartment complex has had its share of troubles:

    In 2015, a music video on YouTube surfaced featuring teens and young adults holding guns and drugs.

    Sources said the video was shot inside the Windsor Cove apartment complex off Mercy Drive. The video has since been removed.

