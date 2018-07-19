  • Body found outside apartment complex near Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide just off Orange Blossom Trail.

    Deputies said the body of an adult was found outside the Reserve at Lake Buchanan apartment complex on Holden Avenue.

    Deputies have not released any other details.

    The homicide is the latest in a growing list of death investigations in Orange County in just a few days:

