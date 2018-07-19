ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide just off Orange Blossom Trail.
Deputies said the body of an adult was found outside the Reserve at Lake Buchanan apartment complex on Holden Avenue.
Deputies have not released any other details.
The homicide is the latest in a growing list of death investigations in Orange County in just a few days:
- On Wednesday, a man and woman were found dead in an apartment in Parramore.
- Also on Wednesday, a man was found dead outside the Windsor Cove apartments in Pine Hills.
- A toddler died inside a home off John Young Parkway Wednesday, but Orlando Police have not said if the death is suspicious.
- A 21-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed, and two children were hurt, in a drive-by shooting Monday in Pine Hills.
