Police investigate toddler's death in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating the death of a toddler, investigators said.
Police arrived Wednesday at about 6:30 a.m. at a home on Bethune Drive in the Washington Shores neighborhood.
Neither the cause of death nor the child’s name have been released.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
