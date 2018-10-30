  • 2 dead, 1 injured when helicopter crashes in Florida mobile home park

    By: Jason Kelly

    HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed and a third was injured Tuesday afternoon when a helicopter crashed in a mobile home park near Sebring, the Highland County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the crash was reported at the Sebring Falls Mobile Home Park.

    Investigators said the people who died were aboard the helicopter and the person who was injured was on the ground. That person was taken to a hospital.

    The crash also caused two homes to catch fire, one of which was destroyed.

    It's unknown what caused the crash.

    No other details were given.

