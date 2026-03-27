2 escape overnight fire that destroyed Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — Two people escaped a house fire in Maitland early Friday after a blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters from three different departments responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The fire response involved crews from multiple agencies working together to control the flames.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the subsequent emergency response.

The Maitland Fire Rescue Department shared photos of the fire taken when the blaze was near its peak.

Firefighters were still checking the property for hotspots when a Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene.

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