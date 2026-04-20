2 hurt after fire destroys home in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A mobile home fire in Belleview injured two people and sent one of the victims to a hospital.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Southeast 87th Terrace.

Two people were hurt in the incident, including one victim who was treated at the scene and another who was hospitalized.

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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