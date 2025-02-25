2 ‘illegal casinos’ shut down in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. — The Florida Gaming Control Commission has announced the closure of two gambling facilities in Tavares.

The commission said its agents partnered with the Tavares Police Department last week to shut down Jungle Hut at 324 E. Burleigh Blvd. and Lucky Arcade at 508 S. Duncan Dr.

The commission says the operation resulted in two arrests and the seizures of 125 illegal gambling machines and $62,051.61 in cash.

The Jungle Hut seizes included 71 slot machines, six illegal fish tables and $31,887. One person was charged with one count of possession of slot machines and one count for keeping a gambling house. Lucky Arcade’s raid yielded 47 slot machines and one fish table, as well as $30,164.61 cash, according to the commission. One arrest was made on one count of possession of slot machines and one count for keeping a gambling house.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with Chief Coursey and her outstanding team,” Florida Gaming Control Commission acting Executive Director Ross Marshman said in a news release. “Illegal casinos continue to be a concern in Florida’s communities, and we are glad to shut the doors on these two criminal enterprises.”

The commission is reminding the public that Florida law regulates gambling, and slot machines are only permitted in licensed gaming facilities. These include eight pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and six Seminole Tribe of Florida establishments. Slot machines or any other unauthorized gambling machines at unlicensed facilities are illegal.

Concerns about illegal gambling activities or facilities in Florida may be reported online at FLGaming.gov/File-a-Report, by email at Contact@FLGaming.gov, or by phone at 850-880-3433.

