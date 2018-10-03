  • 2 injured after gunfire heard at Titusville apartment complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two people showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday evening after gunfire was heard at an apartment complex, the Titusville Police Department said.

    Police said they were called at about 7:45 p.m. to the Emerald Place apartments near Harrison Street and Deleon Avenue.

    Investigators said they discovered no shooting victims upon their arrival, but they searched the scene for evidence.

    Two shooting victims arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries about 20 minutes later, but it's unknown if they were shot at the complex, police said.

    Investigators were seen handcuffing a man and seating him in a patrol car late Tuesday.

    The identity of those involved weren't disclosed.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

