2 killed, 1 critically injured in crash near Leesburg International Airport

LEESBURG, Fla. — Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured in a crash in Leesburg Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Leesburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services responded to the intersection of Main Street and Sleepy Hollow Rd. just west of Leesburg International Airport for reports of a “serious” motor vehicle accident.

See a map of the area below:

Two people have already been pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Leesburg Fire Rescue.

A third person was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as “life-threatening.” A fourth declined any medical treatment.

None of the people involved have been identified.

The Leesburg police department is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or anticipate delays as the investigation is expected to last several hours.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

