2 killed in Osceola County shooting, sheriff’s office says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were killed in a shooting in Osceola County Monday evening, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened just before 8:20 p.m. in the area of Tampa Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
One man was located in a vehicle and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The other man was located on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.
Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details. Check back later for more information.
See a map of the scene below:
