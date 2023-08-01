2 killed in Osceola County shooting, sheriff’s office says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were killed in a shooting in Osceola County Monday evening, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 8:20 p.m. in the area of Tampa Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was located in a vehicle and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The other man was located on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details. Check back later for more information.

See a map of the scene below:

