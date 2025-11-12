Local

2 Orlando-area hotels may close following company bankruptcy

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two hotels in Orange County may be closing soon after a Marriott-backed hotel chain went bankrupt.

The Wellborn in downtown Orlando and the Vista Cay apartments near Epic Universe are winding down operations

After Marriott ended its licensing agreement with Sonder on Sunday. The hotel chain says Marriott cut ties with them due to financial difficulties.

WFTV has reached out to Sonder for more information about the Wellborn and Vista Cay.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read