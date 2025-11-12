2 Orlando-area hotels may close following company bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two hotels in Orange County may be closing soon after a Marriott-backed hotel chain went bankrupt.

The Wellborn in downtown Orlando and the Vista Cay apartments near Epic Universe are winding down operations

After Marriott ended its licensing agreement with Sonder on Sunday. The hotel chain says Marriott cut ties with them due to financial difficulties.

WFTV has reached out to Sonder for more information about the Wellborn and Vista Cay.

