2 teens arrested following shooting near Brevard County middle school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said it made two arrests after an after-school shooting that happened near a middle school.

The shooting happened on Thursday near Johnson Middle School in the area of Carlton Drive and Croton Road near Melbourne.

Deputies said a 17-year-old took the gun from the 14-year-old, who had it in his waistband, and a gunshot was fired into the air.

Read: Brevard bus driver arrested for choking student, police say

Investigators said there was at least one injury as people were trying to get away from the gunfire.

During the incident, there was a brief lockdown at the nearby Johnson Middle School campus and later a shelter in place as the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Deputies said the gun pulled out in the incident was stolen out of Palm Bay.

Read: Deputies: Girl, 13, makes threat to Flagler County middle school

The sheriff’s office said the incident didn’t start closer to the Johnson Middle School campus and continued onto a popular cut-thru street, where a shot rang out.

The Brevard County School District said that although this incident happened off campus, it is offering counseling to any students who need it.

Deputies said neither the 17-year-old nor the 14-year-old attended a Brevard public school.

The sheriff’s office said the teens are charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group