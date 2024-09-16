Brevard bus driver arrested for choking student, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A bus driver is under arrest in Brevard County after attacking a student while the on their way to school, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

On Monday, officers responded to the South Alternative Learning Center after being informed of an incident on a Brevard County School bus.

The investigation revealed that while on en route to the learning center the bus driver stopped the bus, pushed a 12-year-old student into a seat and put his hands around his neck.

Police said that multiple students witnessed the attack, as well as the incident being captured on the bus’s video.

William Green, 59, was arrested for child abuse without great bodily harm. School District security was notified of this incident and is cooperating with the investigation.

Brevard Public Schools provided the following statement:

“ALC transportation does fall under Brevard Public Schools (BPS). We are aware of the alleged assault on the student by the bus driver. Law enforcement is investigating. BPS will take the appropriate disciplinary action based on the results of the law enforcement investigation. For more information, please contact the Melbourne Police Department.”

