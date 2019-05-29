2 teens in custody after bullet misses innocent bystander by inches, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers are in custody after deputies said they were responsible for a shooting in Osceola County.
The shooting happened along US-192 just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said.
Officials said 18-year-old Juan Espinosa and 17-year-old Miguel Almestica started shooting around Club Cortile Circle and Seven Dwarfs Lane in Kissimmee.
Deputies said the victims suffered only minor injuries, but one bullet stopped inside a headrest, just inches from a person's head.
Two witnesses then called 911 as they started following the shooter's vehicle. An incident report said Almestica was the shooter and Espinosa was the driver. Officials said the two were in a stolen Kia out of Orlando.
"So young, but they already have a criminal record," said Jacob Ruiz of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office."
Espinosa previously pleaded no contest to burglary in Orange County earlier in 2019. He's also accused of taking part in the accidental shooting death of a high school friend in February during which he and his friends are believed to have waited more than 20 minutes to get the victim medical health.
Espinosa and Almestica face multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.
