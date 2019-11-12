  • 'Power interruption' downs OIA trams for 1 hour

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A "power interruption" caused two trams to stop working Tuesday afternoon at Orlando International Airport, officials said.

    They said the outage happened shortly before noon and service was restored an hour later.

    Related Headlines

    JetBlue, Frontier Airlines and Alaska Airlines were affected by the disruption.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "To accommodate passengers, the doors to the walkways were opened and passengers were allowed to walk to gates 1 through 29," an airport spokeswoman said in a news release.

    The trams are newer.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories