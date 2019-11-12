'Power interruption' downs OIA trams for 1 hour

ORLANDO, Fla. - A "power interruption" caused two trams to stop working Tuesday afternoon at Orlando International Airport, officials said.
They said the outage happened shortly before noon and service was restored an hour later.
Related Headlines
JetBlue, Frontier Airlines and Alaska Airlines were affected by the disruption.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for man they say attacked, sexually battered child in Orlando park
- 'It could have been so much worse': Beefy King fire being investigated as arson, sources say
- WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer
- Father shoots, kills son in Volusia County after dispute over family vehicles, deputies say
"To accommodate passengers, the doors to the walkways were opened and passengers were allowed to walk to gates 1 through 29," an airport spokeswoman said in a news release.
The trams are newer.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}