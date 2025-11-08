20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash at Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — An accident took place at the intersection of Hiawassee Meadow Drive and Hiawassee Road, leading to the death of a 20-year-old motorcyclist.

A 2023 Jeep Compass going west on Hiawassee Meadow Drive tried to turn left onto Hiawassee Road. This caused the Jeep to collide with the Ducati, which was heading north on Hiawassee Road.

The Compass driver was taken to Health Central Hospital with minor injuries. Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider was brought to ORMC, where they were declared dead.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities have not yet identified the precise cause of the accident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group