20 year old motorcyclist killed in crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old Oviedo man was killed Friday after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle on Fort Christmas Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 20-year-old was wearing a helmet, authorities said. The driver and a passenger of the sedan were not injured, according to FHP reports.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., when the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was headed west on Fort Christmas Road near the intersection of Killaloe Terrace.

As the motorcycle approached the intersection, it moved into the eastbound lane and attempted to pass several vehicles, according to FHP.

The sedan then made a left turn onto Killaloe Terrace and the motorcycle struck the left side of the car, authorities reported.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead the scene, according to the FHP report.

The 38-year-old woman, who was driving the sedan, and her passenger, a 63-year-old man remained on the scene, according to reports.

The crash was still under investigation.

