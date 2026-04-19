Overnight accident near Gaylord Palms under investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash occurred overnight in Orange County on Sunday shortly before 2 a.m.

The eastbound and westbound lanes, previously closed, are now reopened from Mile Marker 66 to MM68. The crash site is close to the Gaylord Palms exit.

Channel 9 has contacted FHP, which is investigating the crash and will provide updates as they become available.

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