2023 Florida Python Challenge: State squeezes out invasive species starting this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People now have the chance to win $10,000 by removing this invasive species.

According to a news release, the 2023 Florida Python Challenge, which runs from Aug. 4 through 5 p.m. on Aug. 13, is a way to eliminate Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

The challenge teaches people how removing pythons protects our ecosystem and saves native wildlife.

Hunters will compete in military, professional and novice categories to remove the most pythons for a chance to win cash prizes.

The Ultimate Grand Prize is $10,000, and the second-place prize is $7,500.

There will also be other prizes for the most removed in individual categories.

So far, more than 840 participants have registered from around the world.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, South Florida Water Management District and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida sponsor the competition.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also supports the competition.

“Florida has made record investments in protecting the Everglades for generations to come, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese Python,” DeSantis said. “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt.”

People who are interested in competing can register through the final day.

The challenge requires a $25 registration fee and a free online training course.

