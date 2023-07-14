WATCH: Group of friends capture record-breaking Burmese python in South Florida

A group of friends in South Florida have broken a hunting record.

They did it by capturing the longest-ever documented python in the state.

The young men wrestled with the 19-foot, 125-pound python to capture it.

And for some of the men, it was their first time ever hunting a python.

“It was trying to wrap me up trying to strangle me,” said python hunter Jake Waleri. “And my friends, luckily were able to pull it off. And you know, we were able to capture this thing safely. I think they got the true Florida experience.”

Researchers are now running tests on the snake, and they believe it could be at least 20 years old.

