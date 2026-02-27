Video shows suspect hours before teen’s throat slashing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jermain Long faces attempted murder charges after police say he slashed a 13-year-old boy’s throat on Feb. 14.

Long had been released from custody earlier that same day before the Valentine’s Day attack occurred.

The teenager survived the assault and is reportedly doing okay.

Investigators recently released video showing Long pacing near a home with a hammer hours before the alleged attack.

In the video, he is seen pacing near a residence while holding a hammer.

He now faces a formal charge of attempted murder in connection with the attack on the teenager.

