Record-breaking 111-egg invasive Burmese python nest removed from Florida Everglades

A recording-breaking invasive Burmese python nest with 111 eggs in it was removed from the Florida Everglades, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Wildlife officials said the nest was removed by one of its contractors.

Officials said the previous record number of eggs found in a free-range Burmese python nest was 96 found in Big Cypress in 2022.

Officials said Burmese pythons and other nonnative reptiles can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission, as well as on 32 Commission-managed lands year-round with no permits or hunting license needed.

Members of the public can also register for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge, which will run from Aug. 4 to 13.

“Burmese pythons negatively impact the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife,” wildlife officials said. “The removal of this python and the 111 unhatched eggs helps to prevent future negative impacts to our native wildlife.”

