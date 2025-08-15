23-year-old man killed in crash involving semi-truck in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County.

The crash happened around 8:37 a.m. Friday on Nove Road, north of Deer Park Road.

Investigators said the crash involved a 2025 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2009 semi-truck with a trailer.

A 23-year-old man from West Palm Beach was driving the Volkswagen Jetta and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man from Orlando was driving the semi-truck and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both lanes of Nova Road are currently blocked as troopers investigate the sequence of events leading to the collision.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

