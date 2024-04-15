2nd arrest made in connection with shooting that left 1 dead and 6 injured in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured on Feb. 28 in the Rosemont neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

Detectives said they arrested Shamika Rose Stubbs-Peterson on Monday by the Fugitive Investigative Unit.

The Police Department said Stubbs-Peterson has been charged with Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance with Battery, False Reports to Law Enforcement During a Capital Felony Investigation and False Information to Law Enforcement During an Investigation and Battery.

Police said they were called at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 28 to the shooting at Ironwedge Drive near John Young Parkway and Lee Road.

OPD said they discovered seven people with gunshot wounds.

They said James William III, 21, died at the scene, and six others were taken to a hospital, where they were stable.

OPD said the shooting started from an argument between two groups of people that happened on Feb. 28.

Investigators said the disagreement was over a vehicle not being returned by a mutually agreed upon-date.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

