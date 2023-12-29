ORLANDO, Fla. — The rain is leaving the Central Florida area as a cold front being chilly temperatures for New Year’s Eve.

Although a final few raindrops can’t be ruled out Thursday evening, the cold front sweeping through will begin drying us out and clearing things up.

The winds will shift, and temperatures will feel cooler by Friday morning.

On Friday, a cold breeze will greet you under a mix of sun and high clouds.

3-2-1… it’s going to be chilly New Year’s Eve weekend

Colder air will continue to draw in with cold weekend weather bottoming out in the 30s/40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

After a cold New Year’s Eve, a couple more fronts will keep temperatures cool with a few more showers next Tuesday and Thursday.

The fronts will be on repeat and cool weather is expected for the next two weeks.

